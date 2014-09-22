VoiceAmerica Announces Launch: Version 3.0 of Promotional E-Card

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2014 --The new innovative design will increase the reach and scope of live and on-demand episodes as well as increase visibility and SEO online to support VoiceAmerica hosts connecting with new guests, their distribution channels, as well as help listeners connect with the new talk content. The new design and technology enables delivery to mobile and desktop destinations and contains the most requested features by hosts and listeners. Some of the highlights include a new streamlined look and feel, direct share support for Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, plus an “Add This” function which allows listeners and hosts to share e-card 3.0 with over 300 of the world’s social media networks. Additional features to e-card 3.0 include:



- One click access to html coding for integration with third party e-mail services such as leading service providers Constant Contact, AWeber, Mail Chimp, and many other professional e-mail services.



- PDF format export as well as the standard HTML styled display, adding versatility for those e-mail recipients that wish to have or require different formats for the cards.



- Calendar features to add show reminders through the most popular calendar programs, such as Outlook, Google Calendar and iCalendar.



- Enhanced outlay to spotlight guest bios and photos,



- Links to the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network’s mobile apps for iOS, Android and Amazon Kindle tablets and devices.



- Each individual e-card is also hosted on a dedicated web page, allowing e-cards to be shared to social media and other services directly from a web browser.



“We continue to reinvest in technologies which we feel create value for our hosts and listeners, commented Jeffrey Spenard, President of VoiceAmerica. “We believe our 3.0 design and functionality will serve our millions of monthly listeners and enable them to, discover, interact, and engage with our hosts.”



