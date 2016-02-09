VoiceAmerica Joins NBRPA Partner Rebound Magazine for 2016 All Star Game in Toronto

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2016 --VoiceAmerica President and Chief Executive Jeffrey Spenard commented "We are excited to join Matt Fish and Rebound Magazine at this year's NBA All Star Game. VoiceAmerica Sports continues to develop and distribute compelling content for our radio and TV audiences." Mr. Spenard continued "Matt Fish and the team at Rebound Magazine have tremendous relationships and foster the values of the NBA. We at VoiceAmerica are proud to join the annual event, the first outside the United States, and support the creative efforts of the Retired Players Association."



Rebound Magazine Editor, Publisher, and former NBA Player, Matt Fish added "Rebound magazine and VoiceAmerica share the values in highlighting the NBA Retired Players Association. Our collaboration comes with great pride and dedication to a terrific sport and community driven by the retired players - WE MADE THIS GAME."



The VoiceAmerica and Rebound Media Teams will be available for one on one discussions, interviews, and collaboration starting on Friday 2/12/16 through Sunday 2/14/16 at the Sheraton in downtown Toronto.



About The 2016 NBA All Star Game

The 2016 NBA All-Star Game will be the 65th edition and is an exhibition basketball game that will be played on Sunday, February 14, 2016. It will be held at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, home of the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors were awarded the All-Star Game in an announcement on September 30, 2013. This will be the first time that the game will be held outside the United States.[1] TNT will televise the game nationally in the United States. TSN and Sportsnet will both televise the game nationally in Canada.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



About Rebound Magazine

Rebound Magazine is the official magazine of the NBRPA. Approved unanimously by the organization's Board of Directors and approved by the NBA in 2012, the magazine reaches an affluent audience of current and former players, team executives, team owners and fans. Rebound Magazine reaches over 250,000 elite readers and grows each issue. Readers include Current and Former NBA, WNBA, ABA, Harlem Globetrotter players, NBA and team executives, NBA team owners and NBA Season Ticket Holders.