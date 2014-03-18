VoiceAmerica Releases New Talk Radio Mobile App for Kindle

Tempe, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2014 --VoiceAmerica, the leader in Internet Talk Radio programming, today announced the release of a new Mobile App for Kindle available on Amazon to enhance its leading edge content delivery platform.



“Being a leader in this space means delivering our original content to the widest audience possible. Making VoiceAmerica’s six specific talk radio channels available to the fast growing Kindle audience is just another way we’re meeting the ever changing needs of the listener and finding creative ways to help advertisers and hosts reach our unique audience,“ stated Jeff Spenard, President of VoiceAmerica.



In January 2014 VoiceAmerica’s mobile listening population increased by 15.44% for the iOS operating system and 11.51% for Android operating systems compared to December 2013.



According to Business Insider, Amazon Kindle controlled 10.10% of the global tablet market share in 2013, and also launch their popular new Kindle fire higher-end tablet device available in 170 countries.



“As all of our originally programmed talk radio content is available both as live streaming events and as ‘listen anytime’ on demand, more and more people take advantage of our VoiceAmerica mobile apps, we’re experiencing month over month increases in content requests. We want to be where our listeners and hosts engage with our content which we know to be while at the gym, home, work, and during their commutes,” commented Mr. Spenard.



Important features include:

- Its FREE – no registration required

- Smoother live streaming

- Categorized pod casts

- Complete Social Media Integration

- Multiple Audio , Video and Banner ad units

- Alarm clock - wake up to your favorite station. Record a personal reminder to play before waking to the radio

- Interactive ticker tape on main screen with station provided information feeds or local news feed

- Ability to load and view station's program schedule in your local time zone

- Enhanced audio and graphics quality

- Ability to share the station’s app via Facebook, Twitter and e-mail



Listeners can download the current versions of the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Kindle App at:



http://www.amazon.com/AirKast-Inc-Voice-America/dp/B00IGH8WPO



Mobile Apps for Android and iOS are available for free download at:



Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.airkast.VA_MASTER&hl=en



iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/voiceamerica-talk-radio-network/id412135954?mt=8#



About VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio LLC

World Talk Radio, LLC is the world leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet based talk radio and TV, delivering over 1,000 hours of programming weekly on its VoiceAmerica™ Network (http://www.voiceamerica.com) as well as live and on-demand video content on VoiceAmerica.TV (http://www.voiceamerica.tv). Featuring more than 200 hosts broadcasting to seven niche community based channels: its flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ , Empowerment, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, VoiceAmerica Sports, 7th Wave Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Kids Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC is one of the pioneers in internet broadcasting, producing and syndicating online audio and video, offering an innovative, effective and comprehensive digital broadcast platform. Digital Publishing through its 14 years of broadcast and media experience along with our seasoned staff of Executive Producers, Production and Host Services Group, VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC provides an internet radio and video platform for new, emerging and veteran media personalities to expand and monetize their business and brand in an online digital medium.