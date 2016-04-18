VoiceAmerica to Broadcast Live from the National Association of Broadcasters Show

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2016 --VoiceAmerica President, Jeffrey Spenard commented "We are excited to produce and distribute the content from the Advanced Advertising Theater - The BUSINESS OF CONTENT Live from the floor of the NAB Show. Our host of "The Tech Cat Show" Lori H. Schwartz will be moderating the live panel of experts. Lori H. Schwartz and Ryan Treasure, VP Broadcast Operations, will also conduct live interviews and discussions with other thought leaders from the event." Spenard continued "VoiceAmerica is a world leading production and broadcast company and we are honoured to be active participants of this year's event and support the new NAB Theatre and Lori H. Schwartz's show among our media peers!"



VoiceAmerica will broadcast live from the Advanced Advertising Pavilion event floor the full 3 days of key technologies and leaders building.



Host and leading expert in new and evolving technology and emerging business models, Lori H. Schwartz stated "Our team at StoryTech, that produces The Tech Cat Show, continues to create timely and relevant content in the technology industry. As thought leaders in the space we appreciate greatly our relationship with our listeners and proud to be broadcasting at the NAB Show." Ms. Schwartz continued "I encourage everyone to listen to our broadcast via www.voiceamerica.com/liveevents and www.voiceamerica.com at 9 am on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. We are delivering an exceptional broadcast with something for everyone interested in the business of Broadcast. Please join us!"



The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 16-21, 2016 in Las Vegas, is the world's largest electronic media show covering the creation, management and delivery of content across all platforms. With 103,000 attendees from 166 countries and 1,700+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for digital media and entertainment. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is home to the solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and embrace content delivery to new screens in new ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.



