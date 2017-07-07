VoiceNation Earns Coveted 2017 ATSI Award of Excellence

Buford, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2017 --VoiceNation, an industry leader in live answering and legal intake services trusted by more than 50,000 businesses, firms, and medical offices worldwide, has been honored with the exclusive ATSI 2017 Award of Excellence. This award is presented annually by the Association of TeleServices International (ATSI), the industry's Trade Association for providers of telecommunications and call center services including telephone answering and message delivery across North America and the UK. VoiceNation was presented with the award at ATSI's 2017 Annual Convention held at Palmer House Hilton in Chicago, IL.



Independent judges are contracted by ATSI to evaluate message services over a six month period. The scoring criteria includes:



- Response Time

- Courteousness of Rep

- Accuracy of Call

- Knowledge of Account

- Overall Impression of Call



"The ATSI Award of Excellence Program recognizes that excellence requires a level of service that considers the caller first in every aspect of the call. The award is earned by a company by judging the handling of calls placed by mystery callers against specific, member-driven criteria." Says ATSI President Doug Robbins, "Companies that earn this award are continuously focusing on delivering excellence in customer call handling. It is truly an honor!"



The award started 21 years ago as a means to improve the overall quality of the call center industry by setting expectations and measurements to ensure a successful call handling experience.



Eric Schurke, Director of Operations at VoiceNation, stated, "I am extremely proud of our team at VoiceNation for bringing home this award. For the past year, our entire company has dedicated hours upon hours to improve our training, quality control, and software development to create a better experience for our clients. It's an honor to considered a top provider among the best live answering services in America."



About ATSI

The Association of TeleServices International was founded in 1942 as a National Trade Association representing live answering services. ATSI now encompasses companies across North America and the UK offering specialized and enhanced operator based services including: call centers, contact centers, inbound telemarketing (order entry), paging, voice messaging, emergency dispatch, fax, and internet services among others.



About VoiceNation

VoiceNation is a leading provider of professional 24-hour live answering and client intake services. Named "Top Provider in Industry" by PC World and the Top Rated Answering Service by Clutch.co, VoiceNation is positioned as a knowledge leader with innovations in training, pricing, service, and call center technology solutions. Over 50,000 businesses, law firms, and medical offices worldwide, including Comedy Central, FEMA, Delta, Dunkin' Donuts, Rolls Royce, and StateFarm trust VoiceNation as their professional live answering service and intake specialist. Founded in 2002, VoiceNation is a privately-held company that invests heavy emphasis in staff development and community outreach opportunities.



To learn more about VoiceNation, visit https://www.voicenation.com.



For more information about ATSI, please contact Melanie Dixon, 866-896-2874



For more information about VoiceNation, please contact Jason Gazaway, 678-318-1300