VoiceNation Expanding Services for Bilingual Answering Services

Buford, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2016 --VoiceNation, the industry leader in live answering and virtual receptionist services trusted by more than 50,000 businesses worldwide, has just announced the creation of a new bilingual, Spanish speaking live answering service team.



VoiceNation has created a dedicated division to provide professional, bilingual live answering receptionist services to the fastest growing segment of the American population. According to the US Hispanic Data Gallery, there are currently over 41 million native Spanish-speaking individuals in the United States and an additional 11 million people who are bilingual.



VoiceNation's bilingual answering service has been created to address the growing needs of businesses, from Fortune 500 companies to local service providers, to provide the highest level of customer service to the Spanish-speaking public. The team of highly trained, bilingual call experts was hand selected to handle all aspects of answering services that a business would need daily, such as dispatching, message relay, Help Desk assistance, and order fulfillment.



Catering to a Growing Customer Segment

For businesses or firms without receptionists or employees on staff who are capable of speaking Spanish, VoiceNation's bilingual answering service is an effective, affordable way for companies to meet the needs and demands of their valued customers and clients. With this segment of the population continuing to grow, meeting the needs of all Spanish-speaking individuals will be at the center of all business commerce and services for all growing and successful companies.



Eric Scherke, Operations Director at VoiceNation explained, "By expanding our reach through our bi-lingual call center solution it helps the entire business community. It means VoiceNation and its clients can do more business with a much broader audience."



VoiceNation's Spanish answering services will provide businesses with the opportunity to meet the needs of their customers in their own language, grow their business without growing expenses, expand their reach, and increase revenue.



To learn more about VoiceNation's Bilingual Answering Service, visit www.qualityansweringservice.com/services/bilingual-answering-service.



About VoiceNation

VoiceNation is a leading provider of professional 24-hour live answering services and call center solutions. Named "Top Provider in Industry" by PC World, VoiceNation is positioned as a knowledge leader with innovations in pricing, service, and proprietary open source technology.



Over 50,000 businesses worldwide, including Comedy Central, Delta, Dunkin' Donuts, Rolls Royce, and StateFarm trust VoiceNation as their professional telephone answering service. Founded in 2002, VoiceNation is a privately-held company that invests heavy emphasis in staff development and community outreach opportunities.



To learn more about VoiceNation, visit http://www.qualityansweringservice.com.