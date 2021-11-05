VoiceNation Launches Most Powerful Live Answering App to Date

Duluth, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2021 --VoiceNation, the nation's leading live answering service, announced today the release of their most powerful app to date. The application harbors new features that allow business owners to control their business line, account, customers, and privacy all from their multi-purpose application. The app is now available for download on the Apple app store and Google Play store.



Privacy remains of utmost importance for small business owners. Through the use of the new VoiceNation mobile app, VoiceNation clients can now call and text their customers and potential leads through the privacy of their VoiceNation number. Their personal contact information isn't revealed through the new app, which can also store their business contacts.



Keeping in line with work-life balance, VoiceNation provided an update to the sort and filter feature of their application. This organization efficiency update provides business owners with easy-to-use filters to mark completed messages as complete and file them appropriately. In addition, VoiceNation clients can now block callers to preserve minutes avoiding the calls they already know they don't want.



To support the ease of access, VoiceNation's new app is also enabled with a variety of other features. These include push notifications to keep clients up to date, usage status and alerts for their chosen plan, and the ability to access important Zendesk support articles right from the app. All of these features on the VoiceNation live answering app are completely free with a VoiceNation plan.



Adam Alred, Product Owner of this release and Head of Technology at VoiceNation shared that there are, "So many exciting new features are in our new VoiceNation app, but one of my favorites is the addition of notifications. This allows the customer to get instantly notified about incoming messages, features, warnings, and a whole host of other critical information. Up until now, this has been dependent primarily on email, and in today's email climate, that's just not as dependable for mission-critical information exchange."



VoiceNation is a leader in technology and business enhancement. This app release is only the beginning of a series of improvements and updates to benefit the VoiceNation mobile app users. To stay up to date, answering app users are encouraged to download the latest version of the mobile app and turn on notifications.



About VoiceNation

Since 2002, VoiceNation has been a leading provider of outsourced call answering and live chat for all types of businesses. They're leaders in industries such as medical, legal, real estate, and small business, with no company too big or small. With VoiceNation, your business receives a dedicated account manager that personalizes your client's experience. Our teams of highly trained virtual receptionists answer your phones as if they were based in your office, restoring balance to your business and your calendar.



VoiceNation handles over 20 million calls and live chats for 21,000 businesses. VoiceNation is proud to maintain 5-star ratings on Trustpilot and Clutch, proving their dedication to premier customer service.



More information is available at www.voicenation.com.