VoiceNation Named Clutch Global Leader in 4 Categories

Buford, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2018 --In their annual report of the best B2B companies in the world, from branding agencies in New York to answering services in Atlanta, Clutch has named the VoiceNation team a Global Leader in four categories! VoiceNation placed 6th for answering services, 7th for voice/call center services, 7th for virtual receptionists, and 10th for lead generation. Competing with nearly 1,500 other firms, it's no easy feat to be labeled a leader by Clutch, the research and reviews outfit that deems success by means of client interviews and an in-depth ranking methodology.



As some of our readers know, Clutch dedicates itself to creating an honest and transparent view of the market through case study-like reviews and thorough verification processes; hoping to create meaningful relationships between the buyers and sellers on their site. Their client interviews cover every aspect of the project, from initial challenges to measurable success, giving onlookers an intimate view of what it's really like to work with a vendor.



Additionally, Clutch's evaluation methodology considers other factors, such as market presence, clientele, and industry recognition. They are thereby able to identify market leaders and separate firms who deliver from those that do not.



The company would like to extend thanks to their clients who've taken the time to review their services on Clutch. They say it's been great earning their feedback and learning where their team could even improve. Collaboration with some inspiring clients is always a thrill, even more so when the job is consistently done right. Here are some of the things they've had to say about the relationship, as featured on Clutch:



"I've tried to pretend I was someone else and called VoiceNation just to see how they performed. I had a pretty good experience; the first guy I talked to blew me away, and I thought I needed to hire him, which I technically did."



"We set everything up, and VoiceNation's team was extremely attentive and very helpful. They gave us great advice from the beginning."



"We tried a couple of companies before VoiceNation but felt like they weren't that professional or organized. I wasn't consistently getting quality information from the people answering the phone. With VoiceNation, we haven't had that experience…That level of attentiveness, organization, and professionalism is what sets VoiceNation apart."



Not only has Clutch recognized our exceptional service, but their sister website, The Manifest has, too; they placed us on their list of the top answering services in the world. Their platform primarily focuses on business how-to guides, industry reports, and company lists.



