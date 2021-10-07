Duluth, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2021 --Inc. magazine revealed that VoiceNation is No. 4585 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. As their second time making the list, VoiceNation is proud to share their rise in rank.



The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list.



Eric Schurke, CEO of VoiceNation, shared, "Looking back at VoiceNation's 19-year history and all of our accomplishments, I think this one might top them all. In the most challenging year, we've ever seen due to the pandemic, our team managed to beat all the odds and see massive growth and make the Inc 5000 for the 2nd year in a row. I couldn't be more proud and excited for our team and what they accomplished."



Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.



The complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which became available on newsstands on August 20th, 2021.



"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."



About VoiceNation

Since 2002, VoiceNation has been a leading provider of outsourced call answering and live chat for all types of businesses. They're leaders in industries such as medical, legal, real estate, and small business, with no company too big or small. With VoiceNation, your business receives a dedicated account manager that personalizes your client's experience. Our teams of highly trained virtual receptionists answer your phones as if they were based in your office, restoring balance to your business and your calendar.



VoiceNation handles over 20 million calls and live chats for 21,000 businesses. VoiceNation is proud to maintain 5-star ratings on Trustpilot and Clutch, proving their dedication to premier customer service. More information is available at https://voicenation.com.



More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000



Methodology: Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.



About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.



For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.