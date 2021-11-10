VoiceNation Releases Inaugural Episode of Podcast, Answer the Call

Duluth, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2021 --As a longstanding leader in telecommunications and business, VoiceNation has entered the audio journalism scene with its new podcast. Answer the Call is a business-focused podcast designed with small business owners in mind. The first episode premiered at the end of October, with monthly episode releases scheduled.



In its inaugural episode, the episode's host Peyton Duplechien, Marketing Content Strategist for VoiceNation, interviews Sheila Davidson, VP of Operations for Moneypenny US and Head of HR for VoiceNation. Within the conversation on the first episode of Answer the Call, Sheila breaks down various hiring trends and tactics. Sheila explains the impacts of the pandemic and the future of the office space. She also drives how the ball is in the business owner's court to identify and take care of their staff's needs.



Sheila explains in the podcast through the lead takeaway, "The business will run smoother because your staff feels like they have a voice. At the end of the day, the customers help make your business. But the staff is what drives it. Help keep them grounded and let their personalities shine in the office. You need to make your business their second home."



The first episode with Sheila Davidson, "Hiring trends and tactics", is available with a full transcript and audio on VoiceNation's website.



The future of the Answer the Call podcast hopes to provide value-driven insights and resources for small business owners. Each episode will feature new guests and possibly different hosts, allowing for more opportunities to provide new resources to subscribers. Various topics such as recruitment tactics, technology advances, green goals and sustainability, nonprofit work, and streamlining efficiency are expected to arise in future episodes. Additionally, each podcast will include audio and a transcript hosted on the VoiceNation website for accessibility. The podcast has been launched on all major podcast directories and is available for streaming now. The next episode is expected in December.



About Answer the Call

Created in 2021, Answer the Call is a business podcast designed to serve business owners. The podcast is supported and created by the nation's leading live answering service, VoiceNation. Episodes are released on a monthly basis and can be found wherever you listen to podcasts including Apple, Spotify, Google, Amazon Music, and more.



Check out answer the call on https://answerthecall.buzzsprout.com.



About VoiceNation

Since 2002, VoiceNation has been a leading provider of outsourced call answering and live chat for all types of businesses. They're leaders in industries such as medical, legal, real estate, and small business, with no company too big or small. With VoiceNation, your business receives a dedicated account manager that personalizes your client's experience. Our teams of highly trained virtual receptionists answer your phones as if they were based in your office, restoring balance to your business and your calendar.



VoiceNation handles over 20 million calls and live chats for 21,000 businesses. VoiceNation is proud to maintain 5-star ratings on Trustpilot and Clutch, proving their dedication to premier customer service.



More information is available at https://www.voicenation.com.