VoiceZam Announces New Media Player for Professional Talent

Brookfield, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2015 --VoiceZam, a company dedicated to creating applications to assist professional talent in storing and showing off their demo tracks, announced it has developed a new media player with both audio and video capabilities.



The new player integrates seamlessly with VoiceZam, making it easier for talent to share their tracks and update their track lists. Bob Merkel, founder and CEO of VoiceZam, believes the new media player is an extremely user-friendly tool that provides both voiceover and on-screen talent with another way to help establish their reputation in the industry.



"This player has an intuitive, modern design and outstanding functionality," said Merkel. "We have already had many of our clients using the player, and it has received rave reviews. We're looking forward to it being enjoyed on a larger scale by a greater number of talent."



The media player makes it easier for VoiceZam users to share their YouTube and Vimeo files. Users log into their VoiceZam accounts, and anything they do on the back end within VoiceZam (such as uploading new files or video share links) shows up in the media player on the front end. There's no need to update the media player on their website—it can all be done through the VoiceZam interface, with the updates occurring in the player automatically. It is an easier, simpler, more straightforward way for talent to get their media in front of producers.



The player uses a modern, flat design favored by today's web developers for its clean, simple appearance. The design is fully responsive, meaning it conforms perfectly to devices of all types, including desktop computers, smartphones and tablets. It features modern, smooth animations and loads extremely quickly (within a second). The CSS-based design is also fully customizable. It offers 14 starting themes and color palettes and gives talent the options to change the hues and colors of buttons, talent names and more.



Finally, the player is SEO-friendly. Users can add tags to each track listed in the player to improve their SEO rankings. Analytics allow users to see when and where their media has been played.



"This is a truly sophisticated media player that comes in a very easy-to-use package," said Merkel. "We are excited for the opportunity to present it to customers new and old."



For more information about VoiceZam, visit its website at www.voicezam.com. You may view an example of the player used on a talent's website here.