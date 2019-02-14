Voila Caterers Offers Quality Event Catering in Midtown and Westchester, New York

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2019 --When it comes to an event, the first thing that comes to the mind is glitzy venues and an extraordinary spread of food. If glamorous lighting fixtures and other glitzes give the venue a joyous touch, food is something that completes the event.



Quality food along with a glamorous ambiance create a great mood and an environment depending on the type of the event. Events nowadays are extraordinarily flamboyant, and caterers go to great lengths to make their services the best in the market by continuously evolving the way they decorate the venues and introduce new elements into them to make them exceptional.



With years of experience in the industry, Voila Caterers has earned a name as the premier provider of event catering in Midtown and Westchester, New York. Other areas where the company is doing business include Manhattan, the Upper East Side, Upper West Side, Midtown, Harlem, and the Tri-Series area.



The quality of the event catering business is the testament to the passion for culinary excellence. The presentations and service are essential pieces to the puzzle as well, and they are proud to be able to say that they provide 360 degrees of excellence.



When it comes to organizing a corporate event, whether it is a fundraising ceremony or staff luncheon meeting, the Manhattan-based Tri-State area catering team can, and will, exceed one's expectations.



Apart from the more significant corporate catering assignments, they can also spring into action to provide smaller office catering for holiday parties, retirement parties, birthdays, fundraisers, etc.



Whether it is a sweet 16 gathering or an engagement party, a birthday party or an anniversary celebration, Voila Caterers is all set to cater to the diverse needs of the clients.



Their menu choices are expensive, so one has many options to choose from, and one can accommodate all dietary lifestyles.



For more information on breakfast catering in Westchester and Midtown, New York, visit https://www.voilacaterers.com/breakfast-catering-lunch-catering-manhattan-upper-east-side-midtown-nyc.



About Voila Caterers

Food is not just a means of filling the tummy when Voila Caterers is in charge. The catering company has made a name for itself by serving delicious food presented most creatively that not only satiates the body but also gladdens the heart. The company offers personalized menu for every occasion without compromising on quality.