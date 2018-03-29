Voila Caterers Offers Special Lunch Catering in Tribeca and Union Square for Busy Corporates

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2018 --However, it is not 'taste' alone that has made Voila Caterers stand out. Their attention to detail from setting up the tables to the presentation of food along with serving without a fault has made them the best in the busy scenario of New York.



It is not just a small birthday party or a ladies meet that is handled by this company either. The corporate offices have no qualms about calling Voila Caterers when it is time to arrange a lunch catering in Tribeca and Union Square. The busy office environment remains abuzz most of the time with the top executives seldom having the time to eat lunch. Happily, it is Voila Caterers that has managed to make every event count mostly due to its unique menu ideas and exemplary service.



A formal gathering or a team building exercise may not be occasions to rejoice, but the sight of delightfully filled plates containing mouth-watering delicacies is bound to make a difference. Grabbing a sandwich for lunch may be commonplace, but no one can resist the excellent items that Voila Caterers has on offer. The Office Buffet holds as much fun as the CEO's special luncheon when this particular company is responsible for choosing the dishes, preparing it and packaging it uniquely.



The health conscious is in for a treat too when Voila Caterers greets them with a platter of low-calorie soups and a plate of freshly cut fruits together with some spectacular salads.



Call 212-316-9600 for making inquiries on catering services in Manhattan and Harlem.



About Voila Caterers

Voila Caterers is a company specializing in catering for specific events from Manhattan to Harlem and an extensive area in between. The company has achieved tremendous success by providing its customers with tailor made menus and dedicated service along with professional handling of the food presentation during every occasion no matter how big or small it may be.