Voila Caterers Offers Superior Catering Services in Manhattan and Harlem

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2018 --Voila Caterers can be reached via phone by its clients located in and around Manhattan and along the entire extent of the borough. The food is served well in time so that none of the consumers can complain of a lackadaisical service. The catering services in Manhattan and Harlem have received accolades from the consumers for its quality and innovation. No event in the area is complete without food from Voila Caterers today.



Whether it is a birthday in the offing or a wedding anniversary or just a get-together, there is no bypassing this company when it comes to partaking delicacies while enjoying the occasion. Each party menu is created with special consideration for the event. No one will miss out on the tasty tidbits that delight a kid's heart therefore when Voila Caterers serves the birthday fare for school kids. Likewise, a sweet sixteen party will have a fitting combo of all the food that matters with mocktails galore but sans the hard liquor.



Personal parties aside, this wonderful catering company has been the Numero Uno choice of corporates as well. From arranging a special luncheon menu for busy executives to a retirement party and a corporate presentation, Voila Caterers remains at the top by satisfying one and all with their superb catering. From fussy eaters to the most seasoned gastronome no one can ignore the magic of the company that believes in winning hearts with the magic of food.



All dietary & religious restrictions are taken into account with special vegan & vegetarian meals available on demand as well.



Call 212-316-9600 to place an order for lunch catering in Tribeca and Union Square.



About Voila Caterers

Food is not just a means of filling the tummy when Voila Caterers is in charge. The catering company has made a name for itself by serving delicious food presented most creatively that not only satiates the body but also gladdens the heart. The company offers personalized menu for every occasion without compromising on quality.