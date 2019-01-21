Voila Caterers Specializes in Lunch Catering in New York City

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2019 --A day event remains incomplete with a great lunch. There's nothing like making meetings more memorable with office lunch catering in New York City and New York. Whether it is a one-time event or lunch delivery on consistent schedule, Voila Caterers has local, innovative and delicious food options for all guests.



With years of experience and expertise, the company takes pride for their extraordinary culinary creations. Standing by their commitment, they provide impeccable service to the utmost satisfaction of their clients.



Their commitment to quality and highly competitive pricing set them apart from the rest. They are available to satisfy the breakfast and lunch catering needs of corporate clients of any size.



Over the years, the company has earned an excellent reputation for their quality service and commitment. They offer innovative lunch ideas for the office and design meals accordingly.



The breakfast and lunch catering options are quite expansive. One can choose from a simple continental breakfast, an executive breakfast that's turned up a notch. The company also comes with breakfast platters along with fresh-baked parties, muffins, frittatas, smoked salmon, bacon, sausage, eggs, paprika home fried potatoes, and much more.



The food items they dish out contain fresh ingredients offering excellent gastronomical experience. The meals are customized to every client based on the preferences and dietary restrictions.



The cuisines are created based on the per-person budget - all pricing includes tax, tip, and delivery. They understand the diverse requirement of their clients and offer customized solution to the customers.



The exemplary lunch caterer of the company will help one select from a wide range of themed entrees and accompaniments. As an industry leader, the company works with the clients to develop a perfectly catered lunch within an affordable budget.



For more information on catering services in Midtown and Westchester New York, visit https://www.voilacaterers.com.



About Voila Caterers

Voila Caterers is a well-known catering company that is located in New York and at present it serves a varied range of customers.