Voila Catering Engages Seasoned Corporate Lunch Caterers in New York City and New York

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2018 --Voila Catering stands upon its commitment to offer a wide range of catering services for a variety of events in Manhattan and surrounding areas. As one of the premier service provider, the company engages corporate lunch caterers in New York City and New York to serve the clients in the best possible manner. Whether it is executive board meeting or staff training, team building event or any other office gathering, Voila Catering stands out in every occasion.



As a full-service business, the company comes up with a wide selection of menus and dishes to ensure that their clients have the perfect catering service. When it comes to organizing an event, they take care of every minute detail, ensuring that the clients receive the quality service on all counts.



From office party to corporate catering, the company is ready to bring smiles on the faces of the delegates that attend the event. The other social events they have successfully served in include sweet 16 party, confirmation gathering, an anniversary party, baby shower, or any other type of get together.



Over the years, the company has also satisfied the guests by offering quality cocktail wines. The standard menu comes in with various delicious choices. However, if one wishes, one can ask for a customized menu. Moreover, they take pride themselves on their experience by bringing exquisite food and beverage menus to their expertise in event management.



The professional staff uses their experience to understand the vision of their clients for food and serve them accordingly. With vegan guests in mind, they also bring extensive vegetarian options that can be included so that one of one's guests have something to enjoy. From catered breakfast to catered lunch to catered dinner, Voila Catering can be relied upon for their passion and dedication in serving clients.



For more information about lunch catering in Westchester and Manhattan, New York, visit http://www.voilacaterers.com/breakfast-catering-lunch-catering-manhattan-upper-east-side-midtown-nyc.



About Voila Caterers

Voila Caterers is a well-known catering company that is located in New York and at present it serves a varied range of customers. The company has been able to grow through the referrals that they receive as a result of their extraordinary customer satisfaction rate.