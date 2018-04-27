Voila Catering Excels in Office Catering in Harlem and Manhattan

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2018 --Voila Catering has earned a reputation for themselves by offering a wide range of catering services in Manhattan and, and their reach extends through the borough. As one of the top catering service provider, they provide quality office catering in Harlem and Manhattan for the client's executive board meetings, staff training, team-building events, and as well as any other office gatherings.



With wide selection menus and delicious dishes, they make sure that their clients always have the perfect catering service. Emphasizing the quality of customer service, they always strive to sincerely care about the success of every event that they cater.



Whether it is office party or corporate catering, they are pleased to put smiles on the faces of the delegates that attend the event. One can also rely on them when it comes to throwing a sweet 16 party, confirmation gathering, an anniversary party, a baby shower, or any other type of get-together.



The company has a great deal of expertise when it comes to cocktail parties. The menu features a variety of delicious choices for one's event. More so, they pride themselves on their experience through a showcase of their exquisite food and beverage menus to their expertise in event management.



While serving the community, they strive to gain an understanding of one's vision for the food that will be served at one's party, and they will ultimately bring it to life. With this in mind, they also point out that fact they have extensive vegan and vegetarian options that can be included so that one of one's guests have something to enjoy. They also provide a catered breakfast, a catered lunch, or a catered dinner, and their countless menu possibilities available to their clients.



To know more about corporate catering in Manhattan and Upper East Side, visit http://voilacaterers.com/corporate-menu.php.



About Voila Caterers

Voila Caterers is a well-known catering company that is located in New York and at present it serves a varied range of customers. The company has been able to grow through the referrals that they receive as a result of their extraordinary customer satisfaction rate.