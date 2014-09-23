VoIP Much Reduces Phones Service Rates...Again

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2014 --For the second time in less than a year, VoIP Much has reduced its monthly service rates. This past November (2013), home phone service rates were reduced from $13.11 per month to $9.45 per month. Now, in September (2014) rates are reduced again, by eliminating the E911 fee.



Since the provision of E911 services by Canadian phone companies is a regulated offering, most providers pass this fee directly on to the consumer (as an E911 Recovery Fee). VoIP Much has taken this as a cost of doing business, and absorbed the fee into its current service rate.



VoIP Much retains its low $9.45 per month home phone service rate, while still offering: No Contracts, truly unlimited calling to over 1000 Canadian cities, free calling to both Canada and the United States, over 30 free features, and now free E911.



Although the reduction of the E911 Recovery Fee is only $0.75 /month per number, the action shows that the company is focused on its consumers and its mission. The VoIP Much corporate mission is "To create great consumer value and service, while remaining profitable". A mission that Don Hunter, CEO, strives to maintain in this competitive world of VoIP (Voice Over Internet) telephone services.



For more information on VoIP Much home and business phone services, contact 1-855-711-VOIP (8647) or http://www.voipmuch.ca



About VoIP Much Phone Company Inc.

The VoIP Much Phone Company is 100% Canadian owned and operated. Established in 2012, the owners of this privately held phone company have a long track record in both the technology and telecom sectors. With headquarters located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, VoIP Much provides phone services primarily to home and business customers across Canada and the United States. Business services however, including conferencing and IVR (Interactive Voice Response), are provided globally. Utilizing their own infrastructure, as well as peering with several carriers around the globe, VoIP Much can ensure quality phone services for home, small or enterprise business.