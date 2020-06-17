Kenilworth, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2020 --Landlines have become a thing of the past. VoIP provides phone service using an internet connection, which allows the user to connect via smartphone, tablet, laptop, and desktop computer. This offers remote employees a reliable phone system when working from home or traveling. Companies in New Jersey often overlook upgrading their phone systems because they don't want to spend the time researching their options. Document Solutions offers the highest quality voice service and cloud-based unified communications.



The average lifespan of most phone systems is six to eight years. During that time, technology advances multiple times and most companies will need a new phone system with upgraded features. Four red flags that signal it's time for a VoIP phone system are:



- Missed phone calls or all lines are busy

- Network or equipment failure leads to lost inbound or outbound calls

- Remote workers complain of dropped business calls

- High international calling costs



Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems feature many benefits to make business life easier, from any location. This portable phone system can be used anywhere. Business travel, remote employees, and even in-office employees can use this versatile system to conduct business without interruption. Conference calling, instant messaging, call recording, and video calling are just some of the standard features of this phone system. Another feature is the customized ACD (automatic call distribution) queues, which allow callers to wait, in order, for the next available agent.



Document Solutions provides every client in New Jersey and New York with the updated technology they need. Along with other IT solutions, they can outfit each business with a VoIP phone system and make sure it runs smoothly, ensuring satisfaction. In a society where working from home has become the norm, employees need a proper phone system to conduct business without interruption. Document Solutions works with individual New Jersey businesses to simplify their phone system and business needs. For more information on VoIP visit, www.dsbls.com.



