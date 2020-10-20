Volite in Vancouver – The Newest Anti-Ageing Injectable Is Now Available

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2020 --There are so many incredible beauty treatments on the market right now. For people who want to streamline their routine and save time, Dr. Rozmin Kamani is offering a new solution to replenish dry skin. For more, go to https://rozkamani.com/volite-in-vancouver-the-newest-beauty-injectable-from-dr-kamani/



Dr. Kamani is offering Volite in Vancouver. This anti-ageing injectable by Allergan (the makers of Botox), is a revolutionary hyaluronic acid treatment that's injected in the top layers of the skin to provide up to nine months of dermal hydration. In other words, in just one treatment, users can achieve a radiant glow—no serum, moisturizer, or highlighter can compare. Many of Dr. Kamani's patients are incredibly pleased with their results.



In terms of skincare, Volite knocks even the most exclusive serum right out of the ballpark. It's a clinically proven solution meant to combat the loss of moisture by getting the hyaluronic acid right where it's needed. As a molecule that can hold up to 1000 times its weight in moisture, hyaluronic acid is a longtime beauty staple that's used in all kinds of serums and lotions, as well as injectables to fill lines and volumize facial contours



With Volite, the liquid form of hyaluronic acid is injected expressly to provide long term moisture to the skin. It's a long-lasting treatment that improves elasticity and hydration and will offer tremendous benefits to chronic dry-skin sufferers.



Volite in Vancouver is now available at Dr. Kamani's cosmetic clinic in Kitsilano. As a cosmetic injectable that works to hydrate and age-proof, Volite can improve the appearance of the skin on multiple fronts and is being hailed by beauty editors as one of the best cosmetic investments in the market today.



For further questions or to book an appointment for Volite in Vancouver, please contact 604.222.9998 or rozkamaniclinic@gmail.com.



About Dr. Roz Kamani

Dr. Roz Kamani has been a respected expert in Medical Aesthetics for over thirteen years. Her Kitsilano-based skin care clinic offers many sought-after treatments and procedures, such as Botox to treat facial and neck wrinkles, injectable dermal fillers for facial contouring, as well as volume enhancement and non-surgical facelifts. Dr. Kamani is recognized as one of Vancouver's premier Botox specialists and has advanced training in Medical Aesthetics. She is dedicated to revealing, protecting, and enhancing her patients' full health and beauty potential.



For more information, log onto https://rozkamani.com/ or call 604-222-9998.



Dr. Roz Kamani

604-222-9998

Company Website: https://rozkamani.com