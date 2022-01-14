Volk Insurance Benefits Is a Trusted Provider of Small Business Health Insurance in Longmont and Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2022 --Volk Insurance Benefits offers health insurance solutions of diverse types. They provide both individual and business health insurance in Longmont and Fort Collins, Colorado. Their team has spent thirty years in building an outstanding customer service reputation. Volk Insurance Benefits is also a member of the Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce and an expert in employer-sponsored benefit packages.



As per Federal law, companies employing less than 50 people are not required to offer health insurance. Offering employees, the option for health insurance is excellent business sense. Healthier employees are likely to be more productive at their job. Many employees today consider benefits like health insurance during their job search process. A proper insurance plan for employees can help companies magnetize the most talented and dedicated staff. This is where Volk Insurance Benefits comes in. Through them, people can invest in a variety of business insurance solutions.



Federal and state governments have recently made it easier for businesses to offer insurance by opening up group insurance options. As per the Affordable Care Act (ACA), insurance companies now provide businesses in Colorado the cost benefits of participating in group health insurance. Volk Insurance Benefits has exclusive broker status with insurance companies, which gives them access to special programs that can make group insurance even more attractive.



Businesses with less than 26 employees may also be eligible for federal tax credits under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA). Colorado has attractive state tax incentives for some small businesses alongside helpful American Rescue Plan Act assistance. If a person needs a better understanding of how their small business qualifies for this or wants to apply for employer-sponsored benefits, they can always contact Volk Insurance Benefits. This company has managed to build a reputation of being the most trusted provider of small business health insurance in Longmont and Fort Collins, Colorado.



