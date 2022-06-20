Volk Insurance Benefits Offers Affordable Employee Health Insurance in Greeley and Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2022 --Volk Insurance Benefits is an independent insurance brokerage firm through which one can invest in both individual and group insurance in Windsor and Fort Collins, CO. This agency partners with a vast array of insurance carriers to provide the best possible insurance options to their discerning clients.



A healthy workforce would be a more productive workforce. Hence, all businesses must try to offer health insurance coverage to their employees to ensure their good health and well-being. While the salary and work hours are the two of the most critical factors employees care about when thinking about their tenure with a company, employee benefits are emerging to be a close third. Good health insurance benefits can help a business attract and retain the best talents and subsequently have the edge over their competitors.



Federal and state governments have made it easier for businesses to offer insurance by opening up group insurance options. As per the Affordable Care Act (ACA), insurance companies must now offer businesses in Colorado the cost benefits of participating in group health insurance. Due to their exclusive broker status with insurance companies, Volk Insurance Benefits enjoys access to special programs that can make group insurance even more attractive for businesses. This factor makes them one of the best sources to acquire employee health insurance in Greeley and Fort Collins, CO.



Offering employees health insurance is excellent for businesses of all types, but doing so would involve a lot of paperwork. A business shall have to be ACA and ERISA-compliant, apply for ARPA financial assistance, and subsequently aid employees with COBRA and Medicare insurance needs. Volk Insurance Benefits can handle all such paperwork seamlessly on behalf of their clients.



Give Volk Insurance Benefits a call at 970-484-5073 to set up an appointment for a free insurance quote.



About Volk Insurance Benefits

Volk Insurance Benefits offers various health insurance coverage options to people across Fort Collins, Windsor, Greeley, Longmont, Loveland, CO, and surrounding areas.