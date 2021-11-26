Fort Collins, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2021 --A group health plan is an employee welfare benefit plan formed or managed by an employer, an employee organization (such as a union), or both that provides medical treatment for participants or their dependents directly or indirectly through insurance, reimbursement, or other means.



The Employee Retirement Income Security Act covers the majority of private-sector health insurance (ERISA). ERISA protects participants and beneficiaries in employee benefit plans (participant rights), among other things, by allowing access to plan information. In addition, under the law's fiduciary obligations, persons who manage plans (and other fiduciaries) must fulfill particular standards of behavior.



The Employee Benefits Security Administration of the United States Department of Labor implements and enforces these ERISA requirements. The fundamental task of the agency is to provide consumer information on health plans, including compliance support for employers, plan service providers, and others to ensure that they comply with ERISA.



Volk Insurance Benefits offers Group Health Benefits in Fort Collins and Greeley, Colorado, including many employer-sponsored benefits packages for the employee. The majority of Americans get group health insurance through their employer or a family member's employer. One of the benefits of a group health plan for employees is that most businesses contribute to the cost of the health coverage premium - in many cases, employers pay the entire monthly premium or a portion of it for each employee. Another benefit is that most firms have set up Premium Only Plans (POP plans), which allow employees to make any needed premium contributions before taxes.



The tiers are determined by the percentage of the average total cost of providing basic health benefits to members that the plan pays. Platinum plans are the most generous, but they are also the most costly. These are intended to cover up to 90% of medical expenditures. Gold plans are supposed to cover 80% of medical costs. Silver plans cover 70% of medical expenses, whereas Bronze plans cover 60% of all medical costs.



About Volk Insurance Benefits

Volk Insurance Benefits is an independent insurance brokerage service that works with many insurance carriers to provide the finest insurance alternatives for businesses and individuals. The team of specialists contacts new and existing customers regularly to keep them up to date on changing trends, compliance, competitive perks, and law.