Volk Insurance Benefits Specializes in Individual Health Insurance in Longmount and Windsor, Colorado

Volk Insurance Benefits is a leading agency that provides individual health insurance in Greeley and Loveland, Colorado. As a licensed insurance agency, they know that different businesses have different needs when it comes to individual health insurance. Since many small companies in Colorado do not offer coverage for their employees, Volk Insurance Benefits can help them find the right plan for their business.



There are various reasons why people should have health insurance policies. Perhaps they are in between jobs, work for a startup, or are self-employed and thus unable to get health insurance. The cost of their company's insurance plan might also be too high for them. Volk Insurance Benefits will learn about these workers' individual needs to get a discounted plan for them.



Only at the end of the calendar year is it possible to take out a new health policy or change an existing health policy. However, there are always exceptional cases, such as when someone moves, loses their job, or graduates. The vast majority of people have to stick to the allotted time frame.



It's possible to sign up for new health insurance and receive financial assistance for specified premiums in the fourth quarter of each year, often referred to as "open enrollment," which typically begins November 1. New policies purchased during open enrollment take effect on January 1.



People who have experienced a "life-changing event" during the year have the option to enroll in a plan within a 60-day window known as the "special enrollment period. As timelines vary depending on the nature of one's "life-changing event," there are exceptions, such as people born or adopted during the year who may enroll within 60 days of their birth or adoption.



