Volume 96, No. 4 of the International Social Science Review Is Now Live

Winfield, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2021 --The Board of Trustees of Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences is thrilled to announce the publication of Volume 96, No. 4 of the International Social Science Review. This issue includes four articles, "Examining the Effect of Pregnancy on Women's Power in Ancient Egypt and Greece" by Sara Divija Varadharajulu (UCLA), "The Intersectionality of Blackness and Disability in Hip-Hop: The Societal Impact of Changing Cultural Norms in Music" by Matthew Gavieta (Cornell University), "The Cooperative Business Model in the Near West Side of Milwaukee" by Brendan Shine (Goldsmiths University of London), and "The Mere Extinguishment of [Human] Life" by Anthony Cosentino (Columbia University). The journal's book review editors, Blake Duffield, Benjamin Sorensen, and Eric Bell, have curated twelve book reviews on recently published books related to social sciences. The issue also includes Dr. Clara Small's (Professor Emeritus at Salisbury University & Second Vice President of Pi Gamma Mu) keynote address given at Pi Gamma Mu's 2017 Triennial International Convention, and Rising Scholar Narayan Kini's article "A Cycle of Slavery: Migrant Labor and Human Rights Violations in the United Arab Emirates."



The International Social Science Review has been in continuous publication since 1925 and is one of the oldest social science academic journals in North America. In 2014, this enduring journal moved online, making it free and accessible to all at digitalcommons.northgeorgia.edu/issr. As Dr. Susan Kinsella (Saint Leo University, Georgia & First Vice President Pi Gamma Mu) notes, "Pi Gamma Mu's International Social Science Review is a scholarly journal with quality publications from authors in top U.S. universities as well as from a growing number of international social scientists. The readership includes faculty, practitioners, and students from around the globe with Pi Gamma Mu's membership reaching at least 22,000 members. We are proud of the contributions of this journal and have increased the editions to four (4) per year as a result of its popularity."



The International Social Science Review invites the submission of manuscripts in anthropology, criminal justice, economics, geography - human, gerontology, history, history of education, human services, international relations, political science, psychology, social philosophy, sociology, social work, as well as related interdisciplinary programs anchored in the social sciences, particularly those that focus on age, environment, ethnicity, gender, race, and regional studies. Being published in a peer-reviewed professional journal, such as the ISSR, can help boost a career in academia or aid in gaining admission to graduate school. Articles are accepted on a rolling basis. Articles are accepted on a rolling basis. Send submissions to the editor of the ISSR, Dr. Candice Quinn, as attachments to quinn.issr@gmail.com. As Dr. Quinn shares, "Publishing with an established, well-respected journal does not need to be intimidating; professors and students alike should feel welcome to email me to discuss potential research articles, policy point-counterpoint pieces, writing book reviews, or, in the case of established academics, blind peer-reviewing for the journal."



About Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences

Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences, (http://www.pigammamu.org), based in Winfield, Kansas, provides recognition and opportunities to high achieving Social Science students at chapters located on college and university campuses around the world. Visit our website to learn more about starting a chapter. Pi Gamma Mu was founded in 1924 and has been certified by the Association of College Honor Societies since 1953. Our mission is to encourage and promote excellence in the Social Sciences and to uphold and nurture scholarship, leadership, and service. We are a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.