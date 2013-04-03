Volume Leaders in Today's Trading Session: (OTCQB: AAMRQ), (OTCQB: APDN)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2013 --AMR Corporation (OTCQB: AAMRQ) is trading in the range of $3.10 and $3.75 during its latest trading session. The stock recorded the volume of 13.726 million shares, in line with its average daily trading volume of 14.207 million shares. Its downward mvoement accompanied by high volume shows bearish trend, which is further confirmed by its MACD and EMA charts.



The stock opened at $3.74 and is at $3.23, down 13.64 percent from its previous close of $3.74. It is currently trading below its 50 days SMA of $3.24 and has its first support level at $3.21.



Get the full analysis report on AAMRQ here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=AAMRQ



Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (OTCQB: APDN) stock is at $0.20, up 0.05 percent from its previous close of $0.20. The stock opened the session at $0.21 which is also its highest price point for the session. Applied DNA Sciences stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.18. The stock is currently trading in line with its 20 days SMA of $0.2 and above its 50 days SMA of $0.19, thus showing mildly bullish trend. However, its MACD chart shows buillish trend and the stock is likely to touch $0.25 in coming trading sessions.



Applied DNA Sciences offers security and authentication solutions.



Find out more on APDN here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=APDN



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