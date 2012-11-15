Volume Watch Alert On: (NYSE:GE), (NYSE:BAC).

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2012 --General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) reported about its new joint venture with Parker Hannifin. The JV has been named Advanced Atomization Technologies LLC and will carry out the activities to manufacture and develop fuel nozzles. The stock closed its latest trading session at $20.01, down 3.24 percent from its previous close of $20.68.



General Electric is involved in the business of providing a wide range of services in the areas of finance and technology. Its stock’s bearish trend is further confirmed by its MACD chart and the stock may go as low as $19.42 in its coming trading sessions.



Get to know GE more by reading the free trend analysis report here: GE, Trend Analysis Report



Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is a banking company and offers wide range of financial services. Its stock is in bearish phase and lost 3.64 percent in latest trading session. Bank of America stock traded in the range of $8.95 and $9.42 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $9.38 and closed at $8.99.



Bank of America is likely to continue its downward spiral in the coming trading sessions and its first support level is at $8.81. Upon breaching this level, the stock may test $8.41 level. Its first resistance level is at $9.12.



Find the answers to all the questions traders usually ask on BAC by reading the free trend analysis report here: BAC, Trend Analysis Report



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

WALL STREET SCOOP

info@WallStreetSCOOP.net

347-905-5009