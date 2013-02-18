Volume Watch Alert On: (NYSE:WFR), (NYSE:ADM)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2013 --- MEMC Electronic Materials Inc. (NYSE:WFR) recently announced financial results for the 2012 fourth quarter and full year.



Fourth Quarter 2012 Highlights included GAAP revenue of $600.7 million and GAAP EPS of ($0.05), Non-GAAP revenue of $704.3 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.08.



The company looks forward to providing its 2013 first quarter and full year outlook, as well as detailed commentary regarding its strategy and 2013 business plan, at its 2013 Capital Markets Day on March 13, 2013.



MEMC Electronic Materials, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry worldwide.



Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) reported financial results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2012. The company reported net earnings for the quarter of $510 million, or $0.77 per share, up from $0.12 per share in the same period one year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.60, up from $0.51 in the same period last year. Segment operating profit was $808 million.



ADM Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of 19 cents per share on the company’s common stock payable March 13, 2013, to stockholders of record Feb. 20, 2013. This is an increase of 8.6 percent, or 1.5 cents per share. This was ADM’s 325th consecutive quarterly payment, a record of 81 years of uninterrupted dividends.



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company manufactures and sells protein meal, vegetable oil, corn sweeteners, flour, biodiesel, ethanol, and other value-added food and feed ingredients.



