New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2013 --Federal National Mortgage Association (OTC:FNMA) shows neutral trend as the stock made a sharp downward movement in its latest trading session. It opened the session at $0.87 and remained in $0.81 and $0.89 price range during the session. The stock is 2.91 percent lower at $0.87. Federal National Mortgage’s first support level is at $0.85. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go as low as $0.83. On the upside, its first resistance level is at $0.91. The stock has traded 8.787 million shares so far, in comparison to its regular trading volume of 17.697 million shares.



The company deals in mortgage insurance business.



Find out if FNMA could bounce back in the very short term here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=FNMA



Goff Corp (OTC:GOFF) shows bullish trend as the stock made a sharp movement in its latest trading session. It opened the session at $0.45 and remained in $0.44 and $0.53 price range during the session. The stock is 11.35 percent higher at $0.52. Goff Corp’s first support level is at $0.50. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go as low as $0.48. On the upside, its first resistance level is at $0.55. The stock has traded 9.802 million shares so far.



Goff Corp commands market capitalization of $147.29 million.



Find out more on GOFF here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=GOFF



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure

WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009