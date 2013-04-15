New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2013 --Fannie Mae (OTC:FNMA) announced that the company issued approximately $8.2 billion of multifamily MBS in the first quarter of 2013, backed by new multifamily loans delivered by its lenders.



Fannie Mae also resecuritized $3.2 billion of DUS® MBS through its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program in the first quarter.



The company's DUS MBS securities provide market participants with highly predictable cash flows and call protection in defined maturities of five, seven and ten years. Fannie Mae's GeMS program consists of structured multifamily securities created from collateral specifically selected by Fannie Mae Capital Markets. Features of Fannie Mae GeMS have included block size transactions, collateral diversity and pricing close to par through Fannie Mae's multifamily REMICs (ACES®) and multifamily Mega securities.



Goff Corporation's (OTC:GOFF) wholly owned subsidiary Golden Glory Resources S.A. announces it plans to pursue a 20-hole diamond drill exploration program on its Gavia Gold Project in the Marmato region, Caldas District, Colombia. The leases are reported to offer multimillion ounce, large tonnage, bulk mineable targets with potential up to three grams of gold per ton average. Golden Glory Resources will be targeting near surface gold/silver targets using technical information developed by the Company's geo-technical team.



Previous drilling has been carried out on the Gavia Property, and revealed gold grades averaging about 1 gram per ton. Historical data indicates the Gavia Property has gold potential of over 20 million ounces contained based on mapping, soil samples and existing tunnels.



Goff Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Glory Resources S.A. and is engaged in gold exploration.



