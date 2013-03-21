Volume Watch Alert On: (OTCQB: FNMA), (OTCQB: FMCC)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2013 --Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCQB: FNMA) is trading in the range of $0.55 and $1.47 in its current trading session, creating its new 52 weeks high in the process. The stock recorded the volume of 114.458 million shares so far, in comparison its average daily trading volume of 8.116 million shares. The stock opened at $1.14 and is currently at $0.66, down 38.90 percent from its previous close of $1.08. Federal National Mortgage has its first resistance level at $0.69 while it faces the support at $0.64. If the stock breaches this level, it may go touch $0.60.



Federal National Mortgage deals in mortgage insurance.



Get the latest news and reports on FNMA here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=FNMA



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (OTCQB: FMCC) shows bearish trend as the stock made sharp downward movement in its latest trading session. It opened the session at $1.14 and remained in $0.53 and $1.44 price range during the session. The stock is 31.49 percent lower at $0.74. Federal Home Loan Mortgage’s first support level is at $0.70. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $0.65. On the upside, its first resistance level is at $0.80. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has traded in the range of $0.14 and $1.44 in the past 52 weeks.



The company deals in mortgage insurance segment.



Find out more on FMCC here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=FMCC



About Stockreportdaily.com

Stockreportdaily.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. Stockreportdaily.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. Stockreportdaily.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals Stockreportdaily.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the Stockreportdaily.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www. Stockreportdaily.com



Disclosure

Stockreportdaily.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit Stockreportdaily.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.Stockreportdaily.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

George Fitz

Stock Report Daily

info@Stockreportdaily.com

347-905-5009