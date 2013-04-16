Volume Watch Alert on : (OTCQB : OBJE), (OTCQB: BOPT)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2013 --OBJ Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: OBJE) stock is at $1.40, down 24.73 percent from its previous close of $1.86. The stock opened the session at $2.10 which is also its highest price point for the session. OBJ Enterprises stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $1.16. The stock is currently above its 20 days SMA of $1.39 but is below its 50 days SMA of $1.53, thus showing neutral trend. However, its MACD chart shows bearish trend.



OBJ Enterprises has lost 21.79 percent of its value in the past 52 weeks and has traded in the range of $0.25 and $6.00. OBJ Enterprises deals in women apparel market.



Eco Trade Corp. (OTCQB: BOPT) traded in the range of $0.06 and $0.08 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.08 and is currently at $0.06, down 20.78 percent from its previous close of $0.08. Eco Trade recorded the volume of 5.35 million shares, significantly higher than its average daily trading volume of 1.001 million shares, thus showing bearish trend.



The stock has overall bearish trend as per its MACD chart and the stock is likely to maintain the streak. It is also trading below its 50 days SMA of $0.07, confirming the trend.



