SmallCapTimes Daily Volume List

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2012 --Overall volume continues to be light as investors show their concern over further economic slowdown. Nevertheless, below are some of yesterday's big players when it comes to spiking trading volumes within the penny stock and small cap world:



Liberty Silver Corp (OTCQB: LBSV) - Closed at $1.48 with a solid performance in price and volume, gaining 12.98% and trading over $11mm.



Save The World Air, Inc. (OTCQB: ZERO) - Closed at $1.48 trading lower by -5.13% with a spike in volume surpassing $3.2mm.



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCQB: ACTC) - Closed at $0.084, enjoying a solid performance of +5.00% and trading north of $3.1mm.



Pristine Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: PRTN) - Closed at $0.452 on the green at +0.44% maintaining high volume at $2.8mm.



For further details, charts, and articles on any of the above don't forget to access:www.smallcaptimes.com and enter your desired ticker symbol in the "Get Quote" bar. See the example of Apple:AAPL



www.smallcaptimes.com - The SmallCapTimes team provide its subscribers with the latest top alerts and news in the industry. Our team is constantly analyzing small cap companies with the objective of sending out alerts in the form of newsletters. All this so our members can get an edge when investing. We cover daily movers by trading volume. Some of these undervalued stocks perform in the triple digit arena, and we work to make you aware of them.



In order to stay informed and become a subscriber, click on www.smallcaptimes.com and enter your e-mail. You will receive frequent newsletters for free with relevant information.



Knowledge is KEY. Make sure you stay informed by accessing our Breakfast News segment, updated daily, for the most important news of the day.



The latest alert is sent directly to your inbox so that information is available instantly. If you have a smart phone, you could not only receive our alert on your device, but you can also make your investments through it! All so you can react quickly to the fast paced penny stock market.



To subscribe for free Click Here: www.smallcaptimes.com



Disclosure: SmallCapTimes is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. SmallCapTimes is a wholly owned entity of a financial public relations firm. We have not been compensated by any of the companies above.