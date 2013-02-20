A Broader View Announces Upcoming Volunteer Projects in Education, Medical and Animal Welfare

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2013 --Founded on the belief that one person can make a difference in the lives of others, A Broader View brings together volunteers and programs that help local communities across the spectrum of governmental, non-governmental, grassroots and private organizations.



Founded by Sarah and Oliver Ehlers, the couple took decades of travel management and hospitality industry experience and applied their expertise to the issues of coordinating travel between volunteers and the endless places around the world where volunteers and their skills help support and grow communities. Volunteers are encouraged to visit their website.



Sarah Ehlers says, "Volunteering creates a feeling of personal satisfaction and grants you the privilege of experiencing local everyday life while making a positive impact. A Broader View offers customized placement, knowing that volunteers have a limited time-frame. Volunteers get to choose where you go, when, and for how long."



About the mission of A Broader View

A Broader View Volunteer is a 501 (c)(3) non profit charitable organization created in 2007 and is a member of The Pennsylvania Association of Nonprofit Organizations.



Contact

Sarah Ehlers

215 780 1845

volunteers@abroaderview.com