New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2018 --The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) has selected Vote.net and Max Anderson as the winner of the 2018 Gold W3 Award for Best Political Website and the 2018 Silver W3 Award for the Best Student Website.



The Academy received over 5,000 entries from across the globe. "The creativity and quality of this season's entries surpassed even our grandest expectations. As the digital landscape continues to expand and break new ground, our winners are a testament to the creative capability that makes the internet a true work of art," said Derek Howard, the director of the AIVA.



"It is an honor for Vote.net website and our team to be recognized by the Academy. I really want to thank the entire Vote.net team for their hard work and dedication," said Max Anderson.



About Vote.net

Vote.net was conceived, built and launched during 2017 as a nonpartisan student effort to engage young voters in the political process. Vote.net's mission is to create a constructive outlet for the expression of differing political viewpoints and to provide a practical approach to impacting the political process through student activism. Vote.net is releasing its first book, "Where the Money Lies," in November 2018.



About W3 and the AIVA

The W³ Awards celebrates digital excellence by honoring outstanding Websites, Web Marketing, Video, Mobile Sites/Apps & Social content created by some of the best interactive agencies, designers, and creators worldwide. The W3 Awards are judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms. AIVA members include executives from organizations such as Fast Company, Big Spaceship, Wired, Code and Theory, Disney, Microsoft, Facebook, Tinder, MTV, Sesame Workshop, Your Majesty, and Yahoo!.



