VPB Expands Its Market to Hong Kong

With the dream to serve global users, VPB LLC (USA) started in 2009, just the beginning year of cloud era. Now it has become an international hosting and cloud provider by expanding into a new market: Hong Kong. Which was identified as a high-growth hosting and cloud market.



This company chose HKT for its Hong Kong broadband provider, one of the world class telecom operations in Great China area. HKT is widely praised for its stable and fast network. And according to Akamai, Hong Kong has ranked the second position on global network speed record. The company cooperated with NWT and put servers in their Hong Kong rooms. As a professional server room supplier, NWT has very high standards and every room satisfies all the essential requirements, such as redundant and backup power supplies, redundant data communications connections, environmental controls and various security devices. For CPU, RAM, Harddisk, main-board, box and other server components, VPB only purchase from one-level suppliers of Intel, HP and LSI.



"But this is still not enough for us," said Young Sung, VPB chief technology officer. "To a good hosting product, hardware facilities are important, but not enough. We choose the popular Citrix XenServer as our VPS platform and use our self-developed software "VPB optimizer" to speed and optimize the servers. We want to provide our users with servers of the best hardware configuration. At the meantime, we can also ensure good price and excellent performance. The key is that we have our own core technology."



VPB has gained growth largely through common users and word of mouth rather than intentional marketing and advertisement. The company focuses on service and technology rather than a position on the ranking list. Usually, users don't see its name on the "most reliable hosting" lists on Internet message boards when seeking a high-powered option. But they will be glad to share with their friends and partners after becoming one member of VPB.



"We are seeking a new model of technical support service to combine the job of customer service with technical support. All the staff not only know how to service and record problems but also know how to solve the problems. So we are able to respond to our clients less than 10 minutes and solve their problems in time. Today is the age of Internet, everyone and every company should get an easy way to build their own website. We value the personal users and clients running small business. We believe they'll play big roles in the future market. As a hosting company, it's our duty to supply better technical support and reduce the difficulties for them to own their exclusive space on the Internet." The VPB's CEO Alex said.



VPB now has two self-built rooms in the US and one in Hong Kong. After Hong Kong, the company has aimed at a new potential market, South Asia. Countries like Bangladesh, India and Pakistan have enthusiasm building web service but now are restricted from bad facilities construction.