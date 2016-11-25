ZerOne Hosting Launches New Cloud Control Panel for Linux and Windows VPS Hosting Services

Preston, Lancashire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2016 --ZerOne Hosting's Linux and Windows VPS Hosting plans are now available with a new Cloud Control Panel. The new control panel offers to all clients the convenience of distributing their resources on multiple VPS servers in whichever way they need them to be configured. Clients only need to buy their resources, starting from 2GB RAM and 1 vCPU core and scaling up to 128GB RAM and 24 vCPU cores, and then distribute them on as many VPS servers they need.



For example, a client with the wVPS 12 plan could create 3 Windows VPS servers, all with different RAM, vCPU and SSD disk configurations.



First VPS: 4 GB RAM / 2 vCPU / 70 GB SSD

Second VPS: 2 GB RAM / 1 vCPU / 50 GB SSD

Third VPS: 6 GB RAM / 3 vCPU / 40 GB SSD



And of course, contrary to other cloud providers' practices, ZerOne Hosting's plans do not require clients to use a pricing calculator to predict their cloud hosting costs. All plans include 100% fixed predictable costs each month and no commitments.



Also, 24/7 Support & Standard Management with 15-minute average response time is included along with: Ultra-fast Intel Xeon E5-2670 CPUs, Extreme Disk I/O with RAID10 Pure SSD arrays and RAM-based Read Caching, Managed Backups and Enterprise-class Virtualization based on Microsoft Hyper-V and System Center.



The new Cloud Control Panel is an important addition to the industry-leading features of ZerOne Hosting's Linux VPS and Windows VPS Hosting Services which have been designed to provide world-class reliability, speed and flexibility to today's demanding VPS clients. All services are based on Hyper-V which is the best platform for virtualizing any workload. Hyper-V provides total virtual machine isolation which makes every Linux and Windows VPS 100% independent from other VPSs on the same physical host.



The new Cloud Control Panel completes our VPS hosting services, making ZerOne Hosting's Linux and Windows VPS Hosting plans the most complete and dependable in the world.