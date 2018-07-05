Syracuse, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2018 --There is a lot of info about what is affiliate marketing out there but there are so many people still in the dark. Affiliate marketing is the process of earning a commission by promoting other people's (or company's) products. Many who wish to make money online have found affiliate marketing to be lucrative while others discovered it to be more work than anticipated. VSW Agency offers five tips to help explain what is affiliate marketing and how does it work for beginners.



"There is no real secret to affiliate marketing, but there is a method," Don Stevens from VSW Agency says. "There are many programs out there that work well, and these tips make things a lot easier."



He also mentions to go for a simpler product that is unique and high in demand. Ignore the fads but pay attention to the trends. Here are some of the tips included in the video:



1. Perfect Product (not just any product but a perfect product)

2. High Demand (make sure there is a demand for the product)

3. Niche (do you have a target audience in mind?)

4. Digital Marketing (this is critical to help you sell)

5. Special Offer (offer something amazing to bring in more sales)



There are so many affiliate marketers out there selling nonsense with little results. And while some eventually fail, successful affiliates thrive because big companies such as Amazon and Ebay still help with selling terrific products to the masses. Choosing the right product that's in high demand to sell to your target audience is crucial. Using effective digital marketing wisely along with a special offer is highly recommended.



