VYDYA.COM Celebrates International Day of Yoga with Free Resources and Online Program

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2015 --Ascribing to their worthy motto, "Health is Wealth!" Vydya.com launches a free yoga resource. Recognizing the International Day of Yoga, annually held on June 21st, the website is a wellspring of information. Information that directs visitors to where special seminars and yoga classes will be held in celebration worldwide.



Declared by the United Nations General Assembly, June 21st's International Day of Yoga is a widely-recognized event. To help spread the message of yoga and yoga therapy for ailments like chronic back pain, asthma and allergies, Vydya.com highlights event details as well as provides a pre-packaged program. The extensive free program is designed to address numerous physical ailments. The International Day of Yoga 2015 program includes poses that help with increased flexibility and the control of diabetes, indigestion, menstruation issues and weight gain among other concerns.



Designed to help practitioners worldwide set up their own celebration, the free yoga online program is ample. Found at vydya.com, the program includes fifteen yoga poses shown in easy to follow visuals. Each pose is then described alongside its benefits to the body. Excellent for constant reference online, each description contains what the pose most resembles for memorization.



About Vydya LLC

Vydya LLC through Vydya.com provides a health & wellness marketplace, a platform that enables providers and clients to engage with each other. The website caters to the community as well as practitioners and event organizers who would like to advertise their services.



Contact:

Media Relations

info@vydya.com



Website:

http://www.vydya.com



Direct Link to Event:

https://care.vydya.com/international-day-of-yoga/