Vyu360 Upgrades Your Smartphone to Easily Capture and Share 360° Media

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2016 --Vyu360™, a South Florida tech startup company, has officially announced today their latest developments revealing their website and plans for the near future. The company, funded earlier this year, aims to develop technologies that shorten the gap between virtual reality and consumer application; also making it more accessible not only for tech enthusiasts but also for average consumers.



The company's recently released website showcases a revolutionary mobile accessory and companion application that enables any smartphone to easily capture and share 360° media, both video and pictures. The captured media is compiled by the application, making it easy to preview and share across multiple social media platforms on a feed the company named 360° VR time-lapse.



Alexis Fernandez, Co-Founder and CEO of the newly founded company, commented, "We are at the initial stages of development for this technology. We are on the right path and I believe we will evolve quite rapidly. Enabling people to upgrade their existing phones with minimal effort will quickly help spread this exciting technology. It is remarkable how this technology can truly shorten the physical distance without the need of expensive gimmicky equipment. So simple at the press of a button, even a child can do it. Imagine a soldier being able to receive VR imaging from loved ones at home while deployed. This is priceless to me."



The camera upgrade is offered through kickstarter.com, the crowd-funding site, at a special enticing price. The first 1,000 units are offered at only $19 while projected MSRP price will range between $60 and $80. The company aims to begin shipping units in November. The app will also become available for download in the same period of time, on both Google Play and the Apple Store, for free.



For tech enthusiast and early adopters, the company also offers the possibility to participate in the feedback program and be eligible to an early app demo download in August.



For more details, visit the web page at: http://www.vyu360.com



The original kickstarter.com campaign: http://kck.st/1VYGouQ



SPECIFICATIONS

Camera upgrades functionality varies across phone models. Upgrades enable all smartphones to capture 360° pictures. To capture 360° videos with the upgrade, smartphones must be equipped with dual ISP, dual shoot capabilities. On the company website are specified supported models featuring dual shot capabilities. The list might seem limited but the company has long-term plans to expand the featuring range.



Also, the App will allow connectivity with external 360° Wi-Fi cameras. This is a useful feature for an older phone with hardware limitation that does not allow for upgrades to enable 360° video recording.



Output specs for 360° videos are 15fps with 1080p HD resolution (some older models are limited to 720p HD resolution). Still Images are outputted 360 spherical media with resolution 2048X1024



THE SYSTEM, HOW IT WORKS

The company patent pending system consists of a case housing two panoramic lenses that can be placed and aligned over the original front and rear cameras of any smartphones. On the software side, the app allows for users to tune lenses' accessories to seamlessly capture 360 media contents.



The accessories are made of an elastic TPU plastic housing with rigid rear and front lenses mount panels. The housing can stretch and fit any smartphone, even if enclosed inside a protective case. A lense adjustment mechanism allows for lenses to be aligned into position which allows the accessory to become flexible and work with different configurations.



What is special about this technology is that it uses specifically engineered panoramic optics that are far more advanced than traditional wide-angle and fish-eye lenses. This approach prevents glares and unwanted distortions to capture a better quality 360° imaging directly with any smartphones.