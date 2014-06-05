VZV, The Virus That Causes Herpes Zoster, Also Causes Heart Disease and Stroke. CBCD Reports the Results of a Scientific Study

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2014 --"Are you infected with the Varicella Zoster Virus (VZV), the virus that causes herpes zoster? We recommend taking Gene-Eden-VIR or Novirin." - John Evans, CBCD



Reactivation of VZV and an outbreak of Shingles is bad. However, what makes it worse is What Dr. Breuer and colleagues found. They found a link between herpes zoster (HZ) and heart disease and stroke. Herpes zoster is caused by the Varicella Zoster Virus (VZV). Dr. Breuer showed that VZV increases the risk of transient ischemic attacks (loss of blood flow) that lead to stroke and myocardial infarction (heart attack). (1) Dr. Breuer is from the Division of Infection and Immunity (J.B.), and Institute of Neurology, at the University College London.



Dr. Breuer discovered that the VZV virus substantially increases the risk of stroke, transient ischemic attack, and heart attack. "Risk factors for vascular disease were significantly increased in cases of HZ compared with controls... (and)...TIA and MI were increased in cases whose HZ occurred when they were younger than 40 years." (1) To conclude: "...conditions that predispose to vascular disease…are significantly more common in subjects with HZ (1)."



The CBCD recommends that people infected with the VZV take Gene-Eden-VIR or Novirin. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the many viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with (viruses)…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (2) The study authors also wrote that, "we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (2)



Both products can be ordered online on the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin websites.



Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



According to the CDC, "Shingles is caused by the Varicella Zoster Virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox. After a person recovers from chickenpox, the virus stays in the body in a dormant (inactive) (latent) state. For reasons that are not fully known, the virus can reactivate years later, causing shingles." (3)



