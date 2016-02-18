Detroit, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2016 --Many service companies may need to file both W2 and 1099 forms because they may hire both W2 employees and 1099 contractors. Employers seeking an easy way to mail tax form in time can try out the new ezW2 software from halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com). The new edition can now support W2, W3, 1099-misc and 1096 forms in one application.



"Halfpricesoft.com releases ezW2 software to helps business owners file W2 and 1099 form easily and in time this 2016 season." said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge.



Designed with simplicity in mind, ezW2 2015 is easy, flexible, inexpensive and reliable. The Halfpricesoft.com developing team is confident that this tax software is straight-forward enough for the new users who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.



Prices start at only $39 for the small business version of ezW2 software ($79 for the new enterprise version) This tax preparation software from Halfpricesoft.com will assist in printing and filing all the W2, W3, 1099-MISC and 1096 forms. Sample this software for 30 days with no obligation at http://halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp. The trial version will print forms with TRIAL watermark and limit e-filing. Once customers register their downloaded software and enter a purchased license key, the software eliminates trial from forms.



The main features inside the latest version include:



- EzW2 can generate efile documents that customers can upload to SSA and IRS sites



- EzW2 saves customers valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file - no need for customers to enter the data one by one



- EzW2 new edition supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms at no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses



- No cost customer support for software during trial period and after purchase.



- This new white paper printing function can print all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. So no pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies and recipient copies.



- EzW2 2015 can print 1099 MISC recipient copies on white paper. Since IRS does not yet certify the substitute forms, ezW2 will fill data on the red-ink forms for 1099 MISC copy A and 1096



- EzW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email forms easily



EzW2 is compatible with Windows 10 systems. It can also run on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista, 7, 8 and 8.1 systems.



W2 1099 tax reporting is a breeze for new and seasoned customers. Download ezW2 2015 software today at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.