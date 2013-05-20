WAAW Foundation Announces 2013 Scholarship Recipients

Wylie, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2013 --The scholarships of $500/year are for African women who have gained undergraduate admission to an institution of higher learning in Africa and are studying a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) related course.



WAAW Foundation believes that female education and STEM innovation are key drivers for economic development of any region. Our overarching objective is to elevate the standards of STEM education among female Africans, and eliminate the huge disparity between the numbers of boys versus girls entering STEM related careers in Africa. WAAW works in the entire African sub region to promote its objectives, with specific presence in Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana. Our programs are geared towards building STEM capacity among African girls and promote African innovation, and include Scholarships for college Girls in STEM disciplines, STEM camps for girls ages 11 through 15 and STEM Cell Initiatives to benefit secondary school girls.



“This year was more competitive than previous years and most of the girls were promising, but only those who were able to meet all of the criteria were selected,” said the Executive Director for WAAW Scholarship Initiative Mrs. Amara Okafor.



The following 4 women have been chosen from over 700 applications received from 31 countries of origin.



- Mercy Aboh, from Nigeria, is studying Agriculture and Bio-Resources Engineering at the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Nigeria

- Kondana Kamsesa, from Malawi, is studying Economics and Mathematics at the Catholic University of Malawi

- Rose Macharia, from Kenya, is studying Medicine and Surgery at Kenyetta University

- Winnie Mogusu, from Kenya, is studying Civil and Construction Engineering, University of Nairobi



Dr. Unoma Okoroafor the Founder and Chief Executive of WAAW Foundation in a message to the young women said, “You have worked hard to reach were you are in your STEM education, WAAW Foundation is here to support your ambitions and ensure that your dreams are materialized and will open opportunities in encouraging your innovations in the STEM field.”



As part of the scholarship requirements, each of these girls will be a part of our STEM Cell Fellows that will start STEM Cell Units in various Secondary schools in their home country; this is an opportunity for the girls to also give back to their communities and start encouraging other young women to consider and remain in STEM Education.



About WAAWW Foundation

WAAW Foundation is a 501(c) Non Profit organization whose mission is to increase the pipeline of African women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) related disciplines, and work to ensure that this talent is engaged in African innovation.



Our Vision:

- To train and engage women leaders who contribute to technology and economic growth in Africa.

- To become the premier international partner of choice within a global movement dedicated to ending poverty in Africa through female education.

- To be globally recognized for our unshakable commitment to the empowerment of African women.

- To contribute towards poverty eradication in African through Science and Technology research and innovation



Our Strategy:

To Empower African Women With A Strong Voice

Exposing, motivating and mentoring them in their pursuit of rewarding careers in science, engineering and technology related fields by: Educating and providing opportunities for education and promoting sustainable technology research and innovation activities for African Women.



Build STEM Communities that strengthen impact for African women by:

- Promoting avenues that will bring African women leaders and organizations from private industry, academia and governments to share ideas, collaborate, mentor and build and retain technology capacity in Africa.

- Building vibrant communities that engage girls with role models and mentors to ensure an ever increasing pipeline.