WAAW Foundation Announces 2014 Scholarship Support

Wylie, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2014 --Africa Education Initiative (NEF) donated $500. NEF is a non-profit organization determined to improve the quality of education and healthcare of Africa's children. The mission of the Foundation is to further the advancement of science and engineering in Africa. Through its education assistance program, the Foundation strives to promote academic research in institutions. The Foundation supports scholars pursuing a vast spectrum of professions. NEF founder, Dr. Chudy Nduaka said, “NEF is delighted to support scholarships for African girls seeking STEM education to assist them at critical stages of their education”.



Technova Africa donated $500. Technova Africa comprises Technova Energy and Technova Construction. Technova Energy, a 100% Africa-owned Energy Company, is an indigenous Offshore, Onshore & Subsea Engineering Company in Nigeria. Technova Construction Nigeria LTD is an indigenous Engineering & Building Construction Company which focuses on creating quality structures and offering complete construction packages to her ever increasing clients. CEO Engineer Nobert Oleah said, “Technova Africa is delighted to support WAAW foundation so as to give African girls a chance to develop their potential and succeed in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math & Computer science".



Brunel Engineering donated $1000. Brunel is a wholly indigenous company, a Nigerian brand committed to the relentless pursuit of excellence in the industry, ensuring best practice. Alexander Onuegbu, Chief Executive Officer of Brunel based in Abuja stated, "I would say STEM and CS disciplines are too important to be left to men, we have to open doors like the WAAW foundation STEM camp for young African girls to explore and develop their potential in STEM at an early age".



WAAW Foundation believes that female education and STEM innovation are key drivers for economic development of any region. Our overarching objective is to elevate the standards of STEM education among female Africans, and eliminate the huge disparity between the numbers of boys versus girls entering STEM related careers in Africa. WAAW works in the entire African sub region to promote its objectives, with specific presence in Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana. Our programs are geared towards building STEM capacity among African girls and promote African innovation, and include Scholarships for college Girls in STEM disciplines, STEM camps for girls ages 11 through 15 and STEM Cell Initiatives to benefit secondary school girls.



As part of the scholarship requirements, each of these girls will be a part of our STEM Cell Fellows that will initiate STEM Cell Units in various Secondary schools in their home country; this is an opportunity for the girls to also give back to their communities and start encouraging other young women to consider and remain in STEM Education.



ABOUT WAAW FOUNDATION

WAAW Foundation is a U.S. based 501(c) Non Profit organization whose mission is to increase the pipeline of African women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) related disciplines, and work to ensure that this talent is engaged in technology innovation to benefit Africa.



Our Vision:

-To train and engage women leaders who contribute to technology and economic growth in Africa.

-To become the premier international partner of choice within a global movement dedicated to ending poverty in Africa through female education.

-To be globally recognized for our unshakable commitment to the empowerment of African women.

-To contribute towards poverty eradication in African through Science and Technology research and innovation



Our Strategy:

To Empower African Women With A Strong Voice

Exposing, motivating and mentoring them in their pursuit of rewarding careers in science, engineering and technology related fields by: Educating and providing opportunities for education and promoting sustainable technology research and innovation activities for African Women.



Build STEM Communities that strengthen impact for African women by:

-Promoting avenues that will bring African women leaders and organizations from private industry, academia and governments to share ideas, collaborate, mentor and build and retain technology capacity in Africa.

-Building vibrant communities that engage girls with role models and mentors to ensure an ever increasing pipeline.