WAAW Foundation Enrolls with SBWire for Non-Profits Program

The SBWire for Non-Profits program provides free press release distribution services and access to SBWire’s collection of online public relations tools and services to qualified non-profit organizations.



WAAW Foundation will utilize SBWire’s press release distribution services to provide members of the media and individual subscribers with up-to-date information on their efforts to promote science and technology education among African girls.



“Promoting learning in the areas of science and technology is one of the best methods to cultivate young thinkers who one day may solve many of the worlds important issues,” said Daniel r. Jones, Managing Editor, SBWire. “We are happy to help WAAW Foundation with their mission.”



According to WAAW Foundation's President, Dr. Unoma Okorafor, “We thank SBWire for recognizing WAAW's effort to attract more African girls into the field of technology and engineering. Through our programs, young African girls discover research and technology by exploring their everyday surroundings, thereby increasing their potential to achieve high-tech careers in Africa. From school to home to market to the village, we strive to show the girls how to relate STEM innovation to their everyday lives. We are excited about this partnership between WAAW Foundation and SBWire and encourage other organizations to support our efforts especially through monetary and in kind donations. (Visit http://waawfoundation.org/donate-to-waaw.html)”



About WAAW Foundation:

WAAW (Working to Advance African Women) Foundation is a 501(c) nonprofit organization whose mission is to Empower African girls and women by promoting Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education for research and innovation in Africa. The vision of WAAW is to train and engage women leaders who contribute to technology and economic growth and poverty eradication in Africa.



WAAW Foundation (http://www.waawfoundation.org) believes that Female education along with Science and Technology innovation are key drivers for economic development of any region. Our overarching objective is to elevate the standards of STEM education among female Africans, and eliminate the huge disparity between the numbers of boys versus girls entering STEM related careers in Africa. WAAW works within the entire African sub region to promote its objectives, with specific presence in Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana. Our programs are geared towards building STEM capacity among African girls and promoting African innovation. We provide Scholarships for college girls in STEM disciplines, STEM camps for girls ages 11 through 15 and African Women in Technology Conferences.



For more information on WAAW Foundation and its programs, please visit http://www.waawfoundation.org or call 1-800-820-4829.



