WAAW Foundation's Campaign on Indiegogo for STEM Camp Initiative

WAAW Foundation's STEM camp is for African girls aged 13 -17 years, from low income families, who otherwise would never have an opportunity to experience STEM learning in a fun, interactive and hands-on way, arming them with tools that will encourage innovation and make them problem solvers in their communities. The camp is geared towards girls who are currently enrolled in high school (SS1-SS3) and who show interest in Science and Technology.



Camp participants will learn to build exciting robots on the NXT platform, build renewable energy systems such as solar and Wind Mill systems, learn basic computer science concepts and be introduced to programming using Arduino and raspberry pi platform, playing with blockly program, participate in team building exercises etc.



WAAW Foundation’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Unoma Okoroafor who started the Indiegogo campaign in collaboration with Google RISE shares her experience and her motivation to found WAAW Foundation, she said, “When I got to the United states to pursue my graduate students in computer Engineering, I was stunned by the huge differences between the education I was getting and what we had been exposed to in Africa. Many in Africa are learning with obsolete materials, without access to any tools, or exposure to hands-on applications. Our teaching methods are based on rote memorization which stifles innovation and promote dependency.”



WAAW Foundation seeks to change this situation for the girls, especially those from low income families and are asking for your help in donating to their campaign. The goal is to raise $5000 and Google has promised, through the Google Rise Program to give $1000 in matching funds for every $1000 we raise before June 1, 2014.



The Executive Director of WAAW Foundation Mrs. Ebele Agu is urging the public, “To donate to this worthy cause, no amount is too small since it will go thus far.”



For more information and to donate visit the Indiegogo campaign page and make your generous donation.



About WAAW Foundation

WAAW Foundation is a U.S. based 501(c) Non Profit organization whose mission is to increase the pipeline of African women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) related disciplines, and work to ensure that this talent is engaged in technology innovation to benefit Africa.



Our Vision:

-To train and engage women leaders who contribute to technology and economic growth in Africa.

-To become the premier international partner of choice within a global movement dedicated to ending poverty in Africa through female education.

-To be globally recognized for our unshakable commitment to the empowerment of African women.

-To contribute towards poverty eradication in African through Science and Technology research and innovation



Our Strategy:

To Empower African Women With A Strong Voice

Exposing, motivating and mentoring them in their pursuit of rewarding careers in science, engineering and technology related fields by: Educating and providing opportunities for education and promoting sustainable technology research and innovation activities for African Women.



Build STEM Communities that strengthen impact for African women by:

-Promoting avenues that will bring African women leaders and organizations from private industry, academia and governments to share ideas, collaborate, mentor and build and retain technology capacity in Africa.

-Building vibrant communities that engage girls with role models and mentors to ensure an ever increasing pipeline.