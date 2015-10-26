Wagaman Films and Academy-Award Winning Filmmaker Kieth Merrill Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign to Film Brian's Search

Highland, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2015 --Wagaman Films, LLC is proud to announce the making of the feature film BRIAN'S SEARCH, an action/adventure/western to be directed by Academy-Award® winner Kieth Merrill. An ownership opportunity is available to accredited investors through IndieCrowdFunder.com.



"BRIAN'S SEARCH is inspired by actual events that have been captured in the novel by Paul Duane Wagaman", explains Michael P. McLaughlin, Executive Producer. "It is an action packed story about a family of pioneers who are attacked while crossing Arizona in 1871. Badly injured, Brian Jamison awakens to find his parents dead and his younger brother missing. Now alone, Brian knows there is only one purpose in his life that really matters, finding his brother!"



Academy-Award® winning filmmaker Kieth Merrill stated, "Wounded, hurting and against all odds, Brian rides alone risking danger and death in his determined search for his little brother. It is a classic adventure tale of loyalty, courage and unexpected romance. That it is inspired by a true story makes it even more enticing! Of the many films I have made, I can say that Brian's Search will be among the very best. The story is set in the spectacular locations of Southern Utah and Northern Arizona — many of which have never before been seen on the big screen. I can't wait to begin production.



This is a regulation D offering under Rule 506(c). Accredited investors can purchase equity which will represent partial ownership of this offering. The net profits, if any, will be distributed 100% to the investing members until said members have recouped 120% of their investment. Subsequently, net profits, if any, will be distributed 25% to the ICF investing Members, 25% to other investors, and 50% to the Manager.



The Official Brian's Search Movie Trailer - https://youtu.be/DTgEIvuuawI



The Brian's Search Equity Crowdfunding Campaign - http://bit.ly/1jUO8gK