Stamford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2015 --Waldorf Growth Partners, an insurance program administrator, announced today, it has launched its platform for retail agencies and insurance wholesalers to provide accounts receivable insurance across the U.S. for small and mid-size businesses.



Waldorf Growth Partners is the only company offering Accounts Receivable Insurance exclusively to the U.S. Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) market.



David Waldorf, Waldorf Growth Partners CEO said, "This program provides agencies and wholesalers with a powerful asset: streamlined access to accounts receivable insurance for small and medium sized B2B companies from a Fortune 100, A Rated Insurance Carrier. The value for their commercial clients is that the policy insures that businesses get paid when they extend credit to their B2B customers. Beyond that, it can also greatly improve borrowing terms for small and medium sized businesses, especially if they are exporting goods or services."



Accounts Receivable Insurance (ARI) protects a company's accounts receivable from non-payment or late payment from domestic or international buyers. When accounts receivable are insured, companies may improve working capital advance rates, grow revenues through greater overseas sales, increase domestic sales by providing better terms to customers, and lower the risk of bad debt write-off due to customer defaults.



Waldorf Growth Partners policies are targeted to businesses with annual revenues as low as $250,000, covering two primary areas of risk: commercial and political. Buyer limits are non-cancellable and coverage is backed by an online, streamlined process for quotes, applications, and underwriting with real-time approval. Waldorf Growth Partners has contracted with a Fortune 100 "A" rated insurance carrier to provide ARI.



About Waldorf Growth Partners

Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Waldorf Growth Partners is an insurance program administrator whose executives have over 75 years of successful insurance experience.



