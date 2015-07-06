Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2015 --Quite literally taking a walk in the park, Sole to Soul Therapy & Consulting has come to Midtown Atlanta. With a "have track shoes will travel" attitude Atlanta therapist Denice Crowe Clark meets clients in Piedmont Park to do her rendition of ecotherapy. An offshoot of Clay Cockrell and his innovative approach in New York City, Clark uses a stroll outside to relieve clients of anxiety, depression and grief. Thus, the Atlanta counselor integrates the wealth of her medical training to make individual therapy approachable with a proven method.



Originally based on the brilliance of Freud who combined therapy with nature in the late 1800s, walk and talk counseling isn't exactly new. The Wall Street Journal says it was practiced by the father of psychoanalysis through the streets of Vienna. Taking a cue from the iconic neurologist, Sole to Soul Therapy meets clients wherever and whenever is most convenient. Clients are offered indoor, outdoor and secure online counseling as well.



Calling it therapy with "fresh air and a fresh perspective" Clark praises the therapeutic benefits of adding outdoor exercise to 50 minute counseling sessions. She said of the innovative therapy in Midtown Atlanta, "Clients can't always schedule time to come to my office so, I'm happy to meet them at a somewhat private location. The results are remarkable. I see my patients relax as they walk freely in a lovely place. They find it easier to open up and talk when they're both looking and moving forward. It's a great metaphor really. Increased mental health starts with opening yourself up to forward motion." A trained Motivational Interviewing practitioner, Clark uses a client-centered method to help uncover motivations and means for behavioral change. She offers family therapy and couples therapy as well.



Staying relevant in the digital age, Sole to Soul Therapy & Consulting uses a secure online client portal for counseling sessions as well. The secure portal can be used to schedule appointments, manage payments, print statements for insurance reimbursement and keep an online journal for use as a therapeutic tool.



For more information visit http://soletosoultherapyandconsulting.com/ or http://walkandtalkatlanta.com/



About Sole to Soul Therapy & Consulting, LLC

Sole to Soul Therapy & Consulting, LLC was founded by Denice Crowe Clark and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Clark is a Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist (LMFT) and Distance Credentialed Counselor (DCC) currently pursuing her PhD in Human Services with a concentration in Public Health. Clark is affiliated with the American Association of Marriage & Family Therapy (AAMFT) and the Motivational Interviewing Network of Trainers (MINT).



