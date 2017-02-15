Walk-In Baths Are Important Lifestyle Accessories Explains JT Spas

Larne, Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2017 --A leading UK supplier of quality bathroom products and accessories has launched an important campaign to help people understand the importance of walk-in Baths. JT SPAS has launched the campaign to help people who struggle to get into a standard bath understand there are independent living products out there that can make bathing safer.



With 17.7 per cent of the population being over the age of 70, and with 6.9 million people of working age being disabled with 5 million more being over the state pension age, mobility and independent living products have become important for tens of millions of people. Walk-in Baths, which are available from JT SPAS (http://www.jtspas.co.uk/walk-in-baths-1866-c.asp) have become one of the most important mobility products in the bathroom.



Walk-in Baths provide those with mobility problems a safe way to wash. Unlike a traditional bath, a walk-in Bath provides a door which offers easy access and can include textured floors that help reduce the chances of accidents while bathing. For those that are able-bodied and have no problems getting in and out of a bath, this independent living product may not seem important. However, for those that struggle, a walk-in Bath provides a safer, enjoyable, and more comfortable bathing experience. Not only that, a Walk-in Bath can give those people back their independence.



A spokesman for JT SPAS said: "Walk-in Baths give people who struggle to get in and out of a standard bath the independence they need. They provide a safe way to wash and can cut down accidents in the bathroom."



Walk-in Bath not only helps people to gain more independence but they also provide those that look after elderly parents or that are disabled with an accessory that takes away all the struggles using a standard bath provides.



JT SPAS who are always updating their range of Walk-in Baths has a wide range of products available to suit all types of budgets. They can offer advice on which Walk-in Baths are more suitable for people's needs.



To learn more about the range of Walk-in Baths available, please visit http://www.jtspas.co.uk



About JT SPAS

JT SPAS has become one of the most recommended suppliers of quality Walk in Baths. They have different products to suit different needs, all of which are available to view on their website.